Gettysburg National Military Park plans its 24th annual Gettysburg Music Muster on Aug. 9 and 10.
Throughout both days, park visitors can hear ballads, folk songs, field music, and marches that were popular during the Civil War era. On Saturday, Civil War dance will also be featured by the Victorian Dance Ensemble.
Performers this year include Libby Prison Minstrels, Susquehanna Travellers, Hudson and Clark, Fort Delaware Cornet Band, Steve and Lisa Ball, Jeff Greenawalt, Camptown Shakers, and the 46th Pennsylvania Band.
Music will begin Friday, Aug. 9, at noon, under the tents behind the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center. Friday’s schedule is:
Tents behind Museum and Visitor Center
12-12:45 p.m., Jeff Greenawalt
1-1:45 p.m., Libby Prison Minstrels
2-2:45 p.m., Steve and Lisa Ball
3-3:45 p.m., Hudson and Clark
4-4:45 p.m., Camptown Shakers
Saturday, Aug. 10’s performances begin at 10 a.m. and take place at various locations. Saturday’s schedule is:
Tents behind Museum and Visitor Center
10-10:45 a.m., Libby Prison Minstrels
11-11:45 a.m., 46th Pennsylvania
12-12:45 p.m., Susquehanna Travellers
1-1:45 p.m., Steve and Lisa Ball
2-2:45 p.m., Hudson and Clark
3-3:45 p.m., Jeff Greenawalt
4-5 p.m., Ft. Delaware Cornet Band
5-5:45 p.m., Camptown Shakers
Group Lobby at Museum and Visitor Center
10-10:45 a.m., Steve and Lisa Ball
11-11:45 a.m., Jeff Greenawalt
12-12:45 p.m., Camptown Shakers
1-1:45 p.m., Ft. Delaware Cornet Band
2-2:45 p.m., Victorian Dance & Susquehanna Travellers
3-3:45 p.m. Libby Prison Minstrels
4:15-5 p.m., Hudson and Clark
Dobbin House Courtyard, 89 Steinwehr Ave.
10-10:45 a.m., Victorian Dance & Susquehanna Travellers
11-11:45 a.m., Hudson and Clark
12-12:45 p.m., Libby Prison Minstrels
1-1:45 p.m., Jeff Greenawalt
2-2:45 p.m., 46th Pennsylvania
3-3:45 p.m., Camptown Shakers
4:15-5 p.m., Steve and Lisa Ball
Pennsylvania Memorial, Hancock Avenue, Tour Stop #12
6:30-7:15 p.m., 46th Pennsylvania Band
7:30-8:15 p.m., Fort Delaware Cornet Band
For more information, email Matt Atkinson or call 717-338-4428. The Music Muster is part of the final weekend of the Gettysburg National Military Park summer programs season, which offered more than 115 programs a week. Fall programs begin Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.