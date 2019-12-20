Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. This week’s Friday lunch special is a wings with celery and dipping sauce. This Friday is steak night, with an 8-ounce New York strip steak with baked potato, side salad, roll, butter and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
