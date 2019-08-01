Abbottstown
Al-Anon, for anyone who has been affected by someone else’s drinking, will meet 7 p.m., Fridays at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 130 E. Water St.
Biglerville
Annual Plank Reunion will be held Saturday at Oakside Park, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicken will be served. Bring covered dish and item for White Elephant sale.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
CoDependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Enter by rear door. Contact Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
——
Climate Up Close, a group of climate scientists from Princeton, Harvard and UC Berkley, will be in Gettysburg on Sunday, Aug. 4. The public is invited to two events: A presentation and question period 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, corner of York and Stratton streets, and a potluck and conversation at Unitarian Universalist of Gettysburg, 136 S. Stratton St., 12:15-2 p.m. All are welcome.
——
The Gettysburg Area High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at noon on Aug. 8 at Gettysburg Family Restaurant on York Road.
Hanover
Support and Deliverance Group meets every Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Praise and Worship Center, 17 Wayne Ave., for people who wish to overcome addictive habits, over-eating, alcoholism or drug addiction, through Jesus Christ. For information, call Larry at 717-632-2773.
Littlestown
Bingo will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church Parish Hall, 29 S. Queen St. The kitchen will be open at 6 p.m., with soup, sandwiches, drinks and homemade baked goods.
——
The Littlestown Area Municipal Band, under the direction of Ben Messinger, will present a summer concert at Crouse Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. The inclement weather location is St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 W. King St. The public is invited. Free-will donations will be accepted. Bring chairs or blankets to sit on if the concert is at the park.
——
Littlestown High School Class of ‘59 will hold its 60th Class Reunion on Aug. 8, at Hoss’s Restaurant, Carlisle Street, Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. Spouses, guests and former classmates are all welcome. Lunch at noon.
New Oxford
“Sharing Memories of the 1974 New Oxford Centennial Celebration — A Community Conversation,” sponsored by the New Oxford Area Historical Society and led by Mike Schen, board member, is slated for Sunday, Aug. 4, 1-2 p.m. at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home, Harmony Ridge Center, Ensemble Room.
