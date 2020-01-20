The Annual “Power of the Partnership” Celebration is the South Mountain Partnership’s yearly event to celebrate what makes the South Mountain region so special. It will be held Jan. 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Liberty Mountain Resort, 78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield. Anyone interested in making the South Mountain region a better place to live, work, and play is welcome to attend.
Connecting portions of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties and covering approximately half a million acres and including almost 1 million residents, the South Mountain landscape is one of Pennsylvania’s most unique regions. The region’s most prominent geographic feature is the forested uplands of the South Mountain ridgeline, but fertile agricultural valleys shape this landscape as well. In fact, no single element or feature defines this region of south-central Pennsylvania, but rather it is the unique convergence of diverse natural and cultural elements that makes this landscape so special.
