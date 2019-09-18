To keep senior citizens, their families and caregivers of the 193rd Legislative District informed about programs and services offered to them, Rep. Torren Ecker’s (R-Adams/Cumberland) will host his 2019 Senior Expo at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford.
The free event will be held in the Nicarry Meetinghouse on Friday, Oct. 4, 9-11 a.m.
