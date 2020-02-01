Biglerville
Bingo will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Biglerville Fire Company, sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Narcotics Anonymous group will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. at the schoolhouse, behind St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St.
Fairfield
CoDa, a support group for anyone wanting to recover from enabling or participating in a dysfunctional family system (such as drugs, alcohol, mental illness, domestic or sexual abuse), will meet Tuesday, from 7-8 p.m. at the Fairfield Mennonite Church. For more information on CoDependents Anonymous, call 717-642-8936.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m. and noon and on Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Boy Scout Troop 73, for boys 11 to 18 years old, will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on Baltimore Street.
——
Insight Meditation Community of Gettysburg will hold a dharma & weekly meditation talk on Sunday’s from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Open to the public and free of charge.
