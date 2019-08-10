It’s time to clean out those old documents and files and bring them to ACNB Bank’s Community Shred Event! This event is open to ACNB Bank customers and Adams County residents and takes place Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the ACNB Corporation Operations Center parking lot located at 100 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg.
Attendees can bring up to five boxes of documents per household. A donation of $2 per box will be accepted to benefit the United Way of Adams County.
If you would like to participate, you must register in advance by calling the ACNB Bank Customer Contact Center at 717-334-3161, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. At that time, our staff will request that you sign up for a time slot to drop off your documents and for the number of boxes you plan to bring. The shred truck reached full capacity last year, so a reservation is essential. ACNB is unable to take any reservations through the Bank’s Facebook page or via email.
All the documents will be shredded securely at Community Shred by All-Shred, Inc., an on-site document shredding and recycling company based in Frederick, Md. The shredding takes place inside a secure area within All-Shred’s truck. The shredded materials are then recycled and reused to manufacture household paper products. TDocuments do not need to be sorted, and staples and paper clips do not need to be removed.
When you arrive at Community Shred, you may stay in your car since the Bank’s staff will remove the items and place them in the All-Shred unit on your behalf. Materials will be removed from your car once it’s your turn to pull up next to the All-Shred truck.
As you’re getting items together to shred, plan to also bring non-perishable food to donate to the United Way of Adams County’s “Bag the Bounty” food drive. If you choose to bring food, please check the expiration dates on the items to make sure they have not expired.
