A panel of experts and 10Best editors have chosen The 55th Annual National Apple Harvest Festival as a nominee for its 2019 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards for the Best Fall Festival on 10Best.com.
“The National Apple Harvest Festival is delighted to be chosen as a nominee for this prestigious award,” Andrew Robinson, publicity chairman said. "In fact, the festival is no stranger to this award. We were featured in the top 10 back in 2015 and would be thrilled to be in the top 10 again in 2019.”
Voters may vote once per day. Voting takes place through Aug. 26 at nahf.me/Fall10Best
The National Apple Harvest Festival has been a fixture in Pennsylvania since 1964 and draws in guests from around the globe. Attendees can spend the day sampling apple foods, browsing hand-crafted wares from hundreds of craftsmen, taking in the sights and sounds of entertainment across several outdoor and indoor stages, tour the local apple orchards, view steam engine displays, witness magic shows, visit the petting zoo so much more. There’s truly something for everyone in the entire family.
The 55th Annual National Apple Harvest Festival takes place Oct. 5-6 and 12-13 at the South Mountain Fairgrounds in Biglerville, Pa. The festival is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more details on the festival and to purchase advance tickets, visit appleharvest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.