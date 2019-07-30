Thursday, Aug. 1: Sante Fe Salad, mixed greens, dinner roll, tortilla soup, pineapple tidbits
Friday, Aug. 2: Chili cheese hot dog, potato salad, green beans, cinnamon applesauce
Monday, Aug. 5: Roasted pork loin w/ gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, coleslaw, sliced apples
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Mild Buffalo chicken sandwich, shredded lettuce, Minestrone soup w/ crackers, cantaloupe
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Egg omelette topped w/ cheese, sausage links, breakfast potatoes, English muffin w/ jelly, orange juice
Thursday, Aug. 8: Mandarin & cranberry chicken salad, mixed greens, three bean salad, cookie
Friday, Aug. 9: Open face meatloaf w/ gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Monday, Aug. 12: Pineapple, glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, sliced pears
Tuesday, Aug. 13: August Birthday Celebration: Taco salad, tossed salad w/ tomato, seasoned black beans and corn, Spanish rice, nacho chips w/ taco sauce and sour cream, birthday cake
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, dinner roll, warm sliced peaches
Thursday, Aug. 15: Picnic
Friday, Aug. 16: Stuffed pepper w/ tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake
Monday, Aug. 19: Spinach and artichoke chicken, bowtie pasta, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
Tuesday, Aug. 20: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked potato w/ margarine, wax beans, chocolate chip cake square
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Thursday, Aug. 22: Antipasto salad, beets, dinner roll, sunset peaches
Friday, Aug. 23: Bacon Bleu burger, creamy potato soup w/ crackers, fresh apple
Monday, Aug. 26: Salisbury steak w/ gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, sweet peas, white bread, pears
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Tuna salad sandwich w/ lettuce and tomato, lentil soup w/ crackers, white bread, fresh orange
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Chicken Parmesan w/ marinara and cheese topping; Penne pasta w/ sauce, salad w/ dressing, Italian bread, apple juice
Thursday, Aug. 29: Sweet Sausage Sandwich w/ peppers and sauce, cheesy potatoes, sausage roll, fresh melon
Friday, Aug. 30: Roasted pork w/ Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
