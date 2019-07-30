Thursday, Aug. 1: Sante Fe Salad, mixed greens, dinner roll, tortilla soup, pineapple tidbits

Friday, Aug. 2: Chili cheese hot dog, potato salad, green beans, cinnamon applesauce

Monday, Aug. 5: Roasted pork loin w/ gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, coleslaw, sliced apples

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Mild Buffalo chicken sandwich, shredded lettuce, Minestrone soup w/ crackers, cantaloupe

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Egg omelette topped w/ cheese, sausage links, breakfast potatoes, English muffin w/ jelly, orange juice

Thursday, Aug. 8: Mandarin & cranberry chicken salad, mixed greens, three bean salad, cookie

Friday, Aug. 9: Open face meatloaf w/ gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, mixed fruit

Monday, Aug. 12: Pineapple, glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, sliced pears

Tuesday, Aug. 13: August Birthday Celebration: Taco salad, tossed salad w/ tomato, seasoned black beans and corn, Spanish rice, nacho chips w/ taco sauce and sour cream, birthday cake

Wednesday, Aug. 14: Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, dinner roll, warm sliced peaches

Thursday, Aug. 15: Picnic

Friday, Aug. 16: Stuffed pepper w/ tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake

Monday, Aug. 19: Spinach and artichoke chicken, bowtie pasta, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

Tuesday, Aug. 20: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked potato w/ margarine, wax beans, chocolate chip cake square

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit

Thursday, Aug. 22: Antipasto salad, beets, dinner roll, sunset peaches

Friday, Aug. 23: Bacon Bleu burger, creamy potato soup w/ crackers, fresh apple

Monday, Aug. 26: Salisbury steak w/ gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, sweet peas, white bread, pears

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Tuna salad sandwich w/ lettuce and tomato, lentil soup w/ crackers, white bread, fresh orange

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Chicken Parmesan w/ marinara and cheese topping; Penne pasta w/ sauce, salad w/ dressing, Italian bread, apple juice

Thursday, Aug. 29: Sweet Sausage Sandwich w/ peppers and sauce, cheesy potatoes, sausage roll, fresh melon

Friday, Aug. 30: Roasted pork w/  Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight

Adams County Office for Aging supports senior centers located throughout Adams County. Anyone age 60 and above is welcome to attend a senior center at any time, however, those who wish to eat a meal must register with the particular center at least two days in advance. Contributions help support the centers, but are not required. For locations or more information, call 717-334- 9296 or 800-548-3240.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.