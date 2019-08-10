Pennsylvania’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), is offering its families a new way to shop for WIC food benefits using an Electronic Benefits Transfer (eWIC) card. No more paper checks! WIC families in Adams, Bedford, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Somerset, Snyder, Union, and York counties will begin using this new tool in September 2019.
With the eWIC card, shopping will be quick, easy and convenient for WIC families and their grocery stores. WIC participants will save time at the checkout and can buy WIC foods in as many shopping trips as they need throughout the month. Participants may also have access to a new WICShopper Smart Phone App allowing them to scan a food’s bar code to determine if it is a WIC allowed food.
WIC provides services at over 250 clinic sites throughout Pennsylvania and serves approximately 25,000 pregnant women, infants and children under age 5. These WIC families shop at more than 1,500 Pennsylvania grocery stores and spend $248 million a year with their WIC food benefits.
Alicia Miller, Outreach Education Coordinator for the WIC Program of Adams and Franklin Counties, states that “WIC is excited to offer a new, convenient way for our families to shop.”
The WIC Program of Adams and Franklin Counites have been offering participant-centered nutrition education, healthy food, breastfeeding support and has been serving as a gateway for preventative health for over 40 years. It is considered one of the most successful, cost-effective and important nutrition intervention programs in the county.
The WIC Program of Adams and Franklin Counties has appointment openings. For more information about WIC, please visit pawic.com, or call 717-334-7634 ext. 132 for our Gettysburg Office, or 717-263-0802, ext. 302 for our Chambersburg Office. PA WIC is funded by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
