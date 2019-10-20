The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County member businesses and their employees are invited to the organization’s 100th Annual Meeting, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6, in the Abigail Adams ballroom at the historic Dobbin House, 89 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg.
The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County will recognize incoming and outgoing board members, Adams County Outstanding Citizen and Chamber Volunteer of the Year.
