Adams County youth, ages 9-14, participated in 2019 4-H Sewing Day Camp, held at the Agricultural & Natural Resource Center in Gettysburg on July 18 – 19.
Seven participants completed several sewing projects including: drawstring bags, shorts, and wheelchair and walker bags. Youth also took the time to contribute to the 4-H State Council’s service project, Operation Postcard. The goal of the service project is to collect 4,444 thank you notes for military personnel by the State Leadership Conference in 2020.
Most of the individuals participating in the camp have experience in sewing. During the camp, youth refined their skills in cutting patterns, using sewing machines, and using various types of sewing tools.
The 4-H is especially grateful to Rachael Hollabaugh, Deb Stock, and Donna Livelsberger for taking the time to share their knowledge of sewing with the participants during the two-day camp.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
