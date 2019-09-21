Adams County
The American Legion Riders will hold their first annual Ride for Children’s Cancer Awareness at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 29. Interested riders should arrive at the Gettysburg American Legion, Post 202, 528 E. Middle Street at 9 a.m. Donations from riders and spectators will go to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital. All are welcome. The route is yet to be determined. Call Tim Williams, 703-656-6775, for more information.
East Berlin
Bingo will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the East Berlin Fish & Game, 1808 Fish & Game Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with food being served. For more information or tickets, call Michelle Royer at 717-773-8600. Benefits Bermudian FFA Alumni & Supporters for agricultural education. Tickets available @ the door.
Gettysburg
An outdoor church service with gospel bluegrass music will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, during the Sixth Annual Sweet Potato Festival at Thomason’s Olde Thyme Herb Farm, 170 Stoney Point Road, East Berlin. All are welcome. Bring a lawnchair. Contact Beth at 717-624-1527 for more information.
Insight Meditation Community of Gettysburg will hold a dharma & weekly meditation talk on Sunday’s from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Open to the public and free of charge.
Friends of Project Gettysburg/León will meet Sunday, Sept. 22, 6-8 p.m. at the home of Sarah and Baird Tipson, 263 Springs Ave., Gettysburg. Three artists from the Xuchialt school for the arts in León, Laleska Hernandez, Alaniz Bojorque, and William Caceres, plus the PGL In-Country Coordinator Greg Bowes and assistant Francisco Diaz will be on hand for the meeting. There will be a pot-luck dinner.
The HGAC Architectural Salvage Warehouse will have a 25 percent off sale on doors and shutters 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 21. The warehouse located at the Daniel Lady Farm on Route 116 (Hanover Road). For more information, call Barry at 717-677-6400.
Hanover
Smithsonian Magazine will sponsor Museum Day with the Hanover Area Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 21. Two properties will be available to visit: the Warehime-Myers Mansion, 305 Baltimore St., Hanover, and the Neas House, 113 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover. Attendees must show a free ticket available at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay.
