Cheyenne Johnson was chosen by the Art Department to represent Gettysburg High School as Gettysburg Lions Club’s Student of the Month. She exemplifies the Lions Club motto “We Serve.”
She works in the school library shelving and stamping books. Her service attitude led her to write thank you notes and make a special presentation to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. As a member of the Key Club during her ninth grade year she volunteered over 40 hours.
