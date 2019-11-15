Syntron Studios, in conjunction with Main Street Gettysburg’s Christmas Festival, is showcasing award-winning artists from the Foothills Artists Studio Tour.
Artwork by Anne Finucane, Geoff Grant, Jack handshaw, Mike McCullough, Sharon Pierce McCullough, Judy Pyle, Joh Ricci, Ann Ruppert, William H. Ruppert Jr., Rod Stabler and Geoffrey Thulin, along with other local artists and craftspeople will be at the gallery.
