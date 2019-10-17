Middle and high school students are encouraged to share their ideas about how to support agriculture in Pennsylvania as part of the third annual “Talk To Your State Senator” statewide video competition.
This year’s competition challenges students to produce a video that includes ideas about how to ensure the agriculture industry will have a bright future in Pennsylvania. Agriculture is the state’s top industry and a major part of the state and local economies, but the industry faces a variety of challenges based on market conditions and the number of farmers who are expected to retire during the next decade.
