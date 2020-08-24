The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, is seeking nominations for the 2020 Outstanding Citizen of the Year. Nominations are due Sept. 18.
The Outstanding Citizen of the Year award recognizes an Adams County citizen whose volunteerism and service benefit the local community. Successful candidates must have lived in Adams County for at least five years. Nominees must be registered voters and display a commitment to serving the Adams County area by bettering the community or assisting its residents. Chamber membership is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.