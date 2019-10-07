Brig. Gen. Horace Porter, as portrayed by Gettysburg resident Michael Reetz, returns to the GAR Hall to share his military experiences with Gen. Grant as his aide-de-camp during the Civil War at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15. The hall doors open at 7 p.m.
Reetz will also talk about the four years after the war and Grant’s first year as president of the United States. Porter remained friends with Grant until Grant’s death in 1885. Reetz spoke at the GAR Hall in 2016 about the Porter family historical time line, from the American Revolution through his ambassadorship in France. He also discussed how Porter discovered the remains of Revolutionary War hero, John Paul Jones, and returned them to Annapolis, Md. Porter died in 1921. What notable historical event did Porter do for his long time friend, Ulysses S. Grant?
