The Adams County Historical Society, with assistance from Gettysburg College’s IT Department, the Gettysburg Black History Museum, Inc., and the Lincoln Cemetery Association, has announced the availability of a new database holding key information about Gettysburg’s black community.
Lincoln Cemetery (originally known as Goodwill Cemetery), is our America’s largest black cemetery. It was established in 1867 due to a long history of segregation in our community, which included segregated cemeteries. Prior to that date, a cemetery existed on York Street in Gettysburg. In 1906, many of these earlier graves were moved to Lincoln Cemetery. There are over 440 individuals buried in Lincoln Cemetery today, but just 219 of these graves are marked. The other burials, totaling over 225, are unmarked and have been identified through hours of searching local newspapers, death certificates, and other records available at the Adams County Historical Society.
The information concerning these citizens can now be accessed through the new website, www.gettysburglincolncemetery.org, which was designed by students from Gettysburg College’s Information Technology program. The database is interactive and allows for an exchange of information with visitors who may wish to share stories, photographs, or additional records. We believe that this collaboration is a meaningful step toward creating a more open, accessible historical research environment for all of Adams County.
Questions about the database can be directed to Andrew Dalton, interim executive director of the Adams County Historical Society at director@achs-pa.org
