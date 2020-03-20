The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the beginning of Ridgewood Development on Ridgewood Street for its annual Daffodil Walk at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, to walk in the area. The group will not have lunch together. New walkers welcome. Call 717-339-9389 for more information.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Who is the Winter Sports Athlete of the Week?
Vote for your Winter Sports Athlete of the Week. Voting is opening until 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will be announced in Friday's edition of the Times.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.