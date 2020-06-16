This example of the seized counterfeit Pokemon action figures shows a small toy that poses a choking hazard, according to the release from the custom’s office. The figure is yellow with red cheeks and mouht, and black ear tips, nose and eyes with white centers.
For the second time in one month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Harrisburg, Pa., seized a large shipment of counterfeit Pokemon action figures June 10.
CBP Photo/Handout
Just one month after seizing more than 86,000 counterfeit Pokemon action figures, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Harrisburg, Pa., seized more than 120,000 more counterfeit Pokemon action figures, according to a CBP release.
If authentic, this latest seizure would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $840,000.
