Just one month after seizing more than 86,000 counterfeit Pokemon action figures, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Harrisburg, Pa., seized more than 120,000 more counterfeit Pokemon action figures, according to a CBP release.

If authentic, this latest seizure would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $840,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.