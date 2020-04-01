To help parents and children stay creative and active, Crayola Experience and Crayola are providing fun, at-home activities through their websites and social channels, according to a Crayola release.
Adults can download free step-by-step crafting instructions, coloring pages, games, apps, and colorful science experiments using household items. They also can watch Create-It-Yourself videos, and learn tips and tricks to get creative with things around the house.
