WellSpan Health announced it has been awarded a $2.2 million grant, the second largest grant in WellSpan history, to improve access to dental services for vulnerable, under-served and rural populations across south central Pennsylvania, according to a WellSpan release.
“WellSpan is always striving to find a better way to serve our communities and adopt new ways of delivering healthcare to those who need it most,” Victoria Diamond, senior vice president for the central region of WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan York Hospital, said. “With this grant, we will design and implement a program offering that can serve as a model for others. We want physicians and community advocates across the country to look at our program in five years and say, ‘This innovation in clinical service is something that we can reproduce here in our own community.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.