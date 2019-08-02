The Buzz Jones Big Band (BJBB), a 16-member jazz orchestra that is recognized as one of the best in its genre in the Mid-Atlantic States, will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6:30-8 p.m. on the campus of Dickinson College as part of the Chautauqua Summer Concert Series. The ever-popular Cathy Chemi is the featured vocalist.
The Buzz Jones Big Band has been dedicated to performing masterpieces of the Great American Songbook and swing standards of Basie & Ellington for 40 years. Current and former members have performance credits with jazz legends such as Buddy Rich, Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Harry James, and Bill Watrous. The BJBB has performed with John Pizzarelli, George Rabbai, Denis DiBlasio, the Temptations, and the Four Tops and opened for Tony Bennett and Bob Newhart. The band has over 350 performance at jazz festivals, conventions, ballroom dances, and summer park concert series. Three European tours included concerts at the Montreux and North Sea International Jazz Festivals as well as performances in Belgium, Germany, and France.
Buzz Jones is professor emeritus of music at Gettysburg College’s Sunderman Conservatory of Music. He directed the college jazz ensemble from 1989 to 2015, leading the group on six summer tours of Europe with appearances at the Montreux, North Sea, Nice, Istanbul, Umbria, and Vienné Jazz Festivals.
In 2019, Buzz was inducted into the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Hall of Fame.
The event takes place on Drayer Porch at 60 W. Louther St. and is free and open to the public. Ice cream will be provided for all. Rain location is the Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.