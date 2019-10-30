The New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club monthly recognizes High School seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs High Schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in September are Sarah Pfisterer from New Oxford High School and Hailey Madara from Bermudian Springs High School.
Pfisterer is a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and a member of the student council. She is the captain of the cross country team and a member of the track team and Varsity Club. Pfisterer plays the violin and serves as the concert master for her school orchestra. She also is an integral part of the High School string ensemble. She is described as being a quality individual, active learner and a resilient student. Pfisterer has served as a teacher assistant for Honors Biology. She is a tenacious team leader and sees the strengths in others which makes her an effective leader. Pfisterer attended a medical program called PULSE which is the Penn State College of Medicine’s educational outreach program for high school students passionate about the biomedical sciences. The PULSE program is a semester long academic course taught at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center that aims to cultivate interest in medicine, biomedical science, and healthcare systems science. Pfisterer plans to attend Ohio State University, Slippery Rock University, or Chatham University of Pennsylvania to study biochemistry, prior to attending medical school. She is the daughter of Stephen and Victoria Pfisterer.
