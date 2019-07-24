Registered nurses with a HACC associate degree can earn a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU) at half the cost of tuition through an agreement between the two institutions.
In addition, HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, and HU updated a 2009 general transfer and dual agreement for HACC non-nursing transfers and graduates of HACC’s Computer Information Security Program.
The articulation agreements were inked during a signing ceremony on July 22, in the Select Medical Health Education Pavilion on HACC’s Harrisburg Campus. Signing the agreements were President John J. “Ski” Sygielski, Ed.D., and Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cynthia Doherty, Ph.D., both of HACC, and President Eric Darr, Ph.D., and Provost and Chief Academic Officer Bili Mattes, D.Ed., both of HU.
“This agreement provides a seamless transfer for HACC’s nursing students into HU’s online BSN program at 50 percent less of HU’s current tuition. This transfer not only meets the needs of our students, it works towards fulfilling the needs of our regional hospitals who need to hire BSN nurses for their accreditation purposes,” Sygielski said.
“The agreement also shows the importance of the partnership between HU and HACC working, together, to ensure our healthcare employers have the trained and educated workforce they need to thrive,” Sygielski said.
“HACC, for years, has had a terrific nursing program – just an amazing resource for Central Pennsylvania,” said Darr. “And as we now launch our programs in health sciences, and one of the first is a bachelor’s degree program in nursing, it seemed a natural extension for those who have earned a degree here at HACC. They will be able to stay in the community, work in the community and in the most convenient, cost-effective way, continue on with their education to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing. So, we’re just thrilled about this partnership.”
Starting in fall 2019, the first agreement provides a seamless transfer for HACC nursing graduates who qualify into HU’s online BSN program. Students who have completed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for RNs and are accepted into HU will be eligible for a HACC Nursing Students Scholarship equal to 50 percent of HU’s tuition.
Under the agreement, HU will award 70 licensure credits to HACC nursing graduates who are licensed RNs in Pennsylvania.
In addition, the updated 2009 general transfer and dual admission agreement between HACC and HU covers all non-nursing transfers from HACC to HU and up to 12 HACC Partner Scholarships to be awarded annually. This agreement also allows a seamless transfer for graduates of HACC’s Computer Information Security Program to HU with the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree in two years.
