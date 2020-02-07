Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The members of Thrivent Financial are partnering with Project Hope, a mentoring program for teenagers in foster care, to build awareness about the invaluable services they provide to our community.
The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rockwell Lanes, 2855 Biglerville Road, offering ten pin and duck pin bowling. Anyone age 21 or older is welcome to participate. Groups of four are encouraged, but smaller numbers will be paired up for the event.
