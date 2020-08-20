Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman issued a statement following the “Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announcement regarding the 2021 Farm Show, scheduled a full four-and-a-half months from now, will be held virtually due to COVID-19.”
“Today the Wolf administration sent a clear message to Pennsylvania’s farmers and families: There will be no return to normal in January.
