HACC Gettysburg Campus and Wellspan have partnered to bring a motivational speaker to our community on International Disability Day .
Jeff Griffin is a motivational speaker that fell from a 40-foot ladder in the prime of his college football years that set his path in an entirely different course. He speaks about his paralysis, not as a hindrance, but as a chance to take a different path to an athletic career. He went on to play in the Athens Paralympics as a member of the wheelchair basketball team and continues to play tennis and other sports. He also speaks about mental health and how an individual might reach a “dead end” and still reach a similar goal, but have to take a different path.
