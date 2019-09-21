Seminary Ridge Museum, Gettysburg and Rotary Club of Gettysburg are excited to announce that $5,000 has been awarded to underwrite Adams County School student visits to Seminary Ridge Museum.
"The Cost of Violence: An Educational Experience for the Public School Youth of Adams County, Pennsylvania" will provide transportation from school districts around the county to Seminary Ridge Museum, where students will engage in an interactive educational program and tour Seminary Ridge Museum’s award-winning permanent exhibit, “Voices of Duty and Devotion.” As part of this opportunity, students will explore the long reaches of the Civil War era in the areas of slavery and race, physical and emotional human costs, and memory and monumentation. All programming encourages participants to discuss 19th century issues in the context of the present day.
