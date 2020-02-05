The Adams County coroner’s office is looking for any family members of Allen D. Barto, a 63-year-old who resided on Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, specifically the Hampton area.
Anyone with any information about Barto or his family's whereabouts is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 717-337-0962 or by email to pfelix@adamscounty.us.
