Seventeen New Oxford student-musicians will represent the Colonials at Pennsylvania Music Educators Association district-level festivals this year. PMEA's District 7 encompasses an eight-county area, including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties. Fifteen students will be attending District 7 Chorus, with three attending District 7 Band, and one attending District 7 Orchestra.
While beating out hundreds of competitors to qualify is, in itself, an accomplishment, finishes of note include: Erica Messinger, who qualified for both District Band on flute and District Chorus as a Soprano I; Grace Neilson, who qualified for District Band on clarinet and District Chorus as accompanist; and Katie Trawinski, who qualified for District Band on French horn as a seventh-grader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.