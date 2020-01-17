Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg girls' swimming: Brainard won the 500 free and 100 back, in addition to swimming on 2 winning relay teams vs. Dover

Trenton Harder, Bermudian Springs wrestling: Harder went 4-1 at the Gettysburg Duals to record his 100th career victory

Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville girls' basketball: Rodgers led the Canners by scoring 16 and 21 points, respectively, in a pair of games.

Luke Sainato, Gettysburg wrestling: Sainato went 6-0 with 5 pins last week, scoring his 100th career win at the Gettysburg Duals

Tyler Biser, Littlestown boys' basketball: Biser scored 42 points in three games, helping the Thunderbolts go 3-0

