Totem Pole Playhouse, America’s summer theater, located in Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, announced the third production in the playhouse’s new summer subscription series, “Souvenir” by Stephen Temperley.
The playhouse is offering three half-price preview performances Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. All seats are general admission and priced at $25.
“Souvenir” is the 2005 Broadway play based on the same true story as the recent 2016 film “Florence Forster Jenkins,” which earned Meryl Streep her 20th Academy Award-nomination. Jenkins, a native of Wilkes Barre, Pa., was an American socialite and amateur soprano both celebrated and mocked, for her flamboyant performance costumes and excruciatingly bad, almost painful, singing. Despite her total lack of musical ability, her singing career carried her all the way to the stage of the fabled Carnegie Hall. Longtime University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music voice teacher Patricia Linhart, who has the distinction of having taught literally generations of Broadway performers, stars as Florence Foster Jenkins in the Totem Pole production. Broadway veteran, Bob Walton, who appeared in the productions of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “42nd Street,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Show Boat,” and “City of Angels,” co-stars as the show’s narrator and Jenkins’ longtime accompanist, Cosme McMoon.
Stephen Nachamie who has directed numerous productions of the play across the U.S. serves as the production’s director. Johnathan Dahm Robertson, Totem Pole’s resident scenic designer for the 2019 season, designed the sets with resident lighting designer Jeremy Mayo supplying the lighting design. Gettysburg College’s costume designer and theater arts adjunct instructor, Juls Beuhrer, designed the costumes for the production. The show’s sound design is by Joseph Parisi and Cyd Tokar is designing the props and set dressing and furnishings. Josephine Rose Ronga is the show’s production stage manager.
The production opens Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m., and runs through July 28.
In addition to the three half-price previews, this summer, Totem Pole instituted a new “Date Night Special” with patrons offered 50 percent off a second pair of tickets when they purchase one pair at full-price.
Tickets and gift certificates are on sale now by calling the Totem Pole Playhouse Box Office Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (717) 352-2164
