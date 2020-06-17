Concern about the coronavirus pandemic has prompted the Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg/Adams to set some new rules for those planning to pick up their fresh blueberries on July 2 at the Charlie Sterner Building at 545 Long Lane.
Unlike past years, folks won’t have to park in the Gettysburg Area Rec. Park lot, go into the Sterner building and lug the 10-pound boxes out to their cars. This year, buyers will be encouraged to stay in their cars and Kiwanis volunteers will do the heavy lifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.