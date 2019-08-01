People interested in learning more about how healthy living habits can benefit the brain and body are encouraged to participate in a workshop offered by Penn State Extension from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 19, at Old Friends in New Oxford, 500 N. Bolton St.
The “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” program is designed for individuals of any age who are interested in healthy living and aging well.
Participants will learn about the four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging, and the steps to take to improve or maintain overall health in each area. These four areas include cognitive activity, physical health and exercise, diet and nutrition, and social engagement.
There is no cost to attend the course. For more information or to register, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/alzheimers-disease-healthy-living-for-your-brain-and-body or call 877-345-0691.
