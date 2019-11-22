The New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club monthly recognizes High School seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs High Schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in November are Sarah Wessel from New Oxford High School and Johanna Pitner from Bermudian Springs High School.
Wessel was presented by Jeanne Plotica, faculty sponsor. Wessel is a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and Rho Kappa National Honor Society. She belongs to 4-H and is the president of the Goat and Swine Club, president of the Craft Club, and vice president of the Community Club. She has won seven championship banners for livestock. Wessel is a very talented artist and has participated in the South Mountain Fairgrounds competition for art. She is described as motivated, independent, creative and original. She was involved in speech an 2019-11-23-Wessel.jpg d debate, athletic training, and serves as chaplain for the FFA. Wessel plans to attend either Harvard University, Vanderbilt University, Penn State University, University of Delaware, Rochester Institute of Technology or Carnegie Melon University. She is undecided on her course of study but is considering engineering and graphic design. She is the daughter of Tom Wessel and Michelle Miller.
