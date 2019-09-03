On Monday, members of Gettysburg Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1170 Kohler Mill Road, New Oxford, celebrated with their first annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast.
Bishop Jeff Eakins wanted to do something special for the community, a way to honor those who work hard every day while bringing the community together and building relationships, thus the idea of an annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast was born. Eakins organized the men in the congregation to bring out their grills and griddles and cook up pancakes, bacon, sausage and scramble eggs. He had the young women and primary children provide games and activities and had the young men set up and clean up. Eakins gave the women of the congregation the job of grocery shopping for the event, which allowed them to truly enjoy this Labor of Love Breakfast!
The Breakfast was free and available to anyone who wished to attend; providing the community with a way to celebrate their day off with a great breakfast and develop new friendships. Bishop Eakins plans on making this an annual event and hopes more members of the community will join us in years to come.
