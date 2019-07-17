The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of July 15.
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that charges would move forward to the county court.
Anthony Castor, 25, of Fairfield, was charged with endangering the welfare of children June 6 in Liberty Township. The charge was waived to the county court.
Zachariah Suders, 21, of Scotland, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI), supplying liquor to minors, a lane violation, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle Feb. 10 in Franklin Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Benoit James, 69, of Aspers, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent, driving without a license, a lane violation, and careless driving April 7 in Menallen Township. The charges were held for the county court.
Tanner Small, 25, of Gettysburg, was charged with DUI and DUI with blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent April 20 in Cumberland Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jonathan Unger, 38, of Gettysburg, was charged with DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent April 22 in Cumberland Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Daniel Foster, 21, of Waynesboro, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, and a vehicle equipment violation May 11 in Hamiltonban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Derek Sherman, 48, of Gettysburg, was charged with DUI, exceeding the speed limit, and careless driving June 24 in Cumberland Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Robert Glacken, 38, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.02 percent while driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, lacking insurance, and operating a vehicle without a valid license June 28 in Butler Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Octavio Hernandez-Rangel, 31, of Orrtanna, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, a lane violation, and careless driving April 9 in Hamiltonban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
