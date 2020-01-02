CHILLY SWIM — Above and at left, Lake Heritage Water Ski and Triathlon Club and Friends held its annual Polar Bear Swim on New Year’s Day, with a special watery activity for the youngsters. This year 70 people joined in the chilling fun. The air temperature was 38 degrees with a windchill of 31 degrees, and the water temperature 36 degrees.
