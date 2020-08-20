Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry will be held virtually for the 2021 PA Farm Show, with no in-person events or competitions, to mitigate against COVID-19, according to a release from Redding.
“There are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow,” said Redding. “To protect our assets – both our people and our resources – from incalculable losses, we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow. Rather than an in-person Farm Show, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture virtually for 2021 as we prepare for a productive future.
