The 2020 Women’s March in Gettysburg will be held Saturday, Jan. 18.
Co-sponsored by Gettysburg Rising and the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County, the march will begin at noon on Lincoln Square. Two speakers, Indira Sabanovic, 2017 Callie Award for Exceptional Women winner, and Annie Douds, expert in social justice advocacy, will provide motivation for action in this new year. Their talks will be followed by a march down Baltimore Street to Unity Park.
