WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has earned an A safety grade from Leapfrog, an independent national watchdog organization, in its fall report.
“Our hospital team works hard every day to ensure our patients receive excellent care,” said Jane Hyde, senior vice president of WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. “Our A grade shows our commitment to quality and safety, a designation achieved by only 30 percent of hospitals in the report. It demonstrates our employees’ dedication to our patients.”
