As a public service, Mediation Services of Adams County will continue free conflict resolution services through September, according to a release from the Mediation Services of Adams County group.
Currently, mediations can be conducted in one of two ways: 1) In person, using masks for document-signing and social distancing for conversation and decision-making; 2) Online, using the Zoom teleconferencing platform, or smart phones, for introductions, conversation, decision-making and document-signing, according to the release.
