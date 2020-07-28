The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking motorists’ input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey found at www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.
“Safety is our top priority and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a release. “The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities.”
