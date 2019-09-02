The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) invites you to its annual picnic at the Cashtown Community Lions Club Park 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 15. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Membership is not required, and the picnic is free.
The theme is “wade in the waters.” Bring wading shoes (and maybe dry clothes) and explore a waterway typical of southcentral Pennsylvania. WAAC president Pat Naugle will present a short program about the importance of macroinvertebrates living in nearby Marsh Creek and their importance to fly-fishing. Marsh Creek – a high-quality cold-water creek – begins east of Caledonia State Park in Franklin Township and flows to the Maryland state line where it joins with Rock Creek to form the Monocacy River. The Monocacy flows into the Potomac River, which empties into the Chesapeake Bay. All streams in Adams County eventually flow to the Bay. Not only is protecting our streams important for the Bay, good water quality is very important for all Adams Countians.
You should also bring your appetite for “country cookin’” from Frontier Bar B Q. Bringing a dessert to share is encouraged.
To get to the park, head west from Gettysburg on Route 30/Chambersburg Street for about eight miles. The park will be on the right after the blinking yellow light at the intersection with Cashtown Road/High Street (an ACNB Bank office is on the corner on the left). The entrance to the park is on the right just beyond Shortcut Road (the next road on the right) and Deb’s Farm Market.
Bring your friends and enjoy a beautiful fall afternoon discovering and exploring the natural world while supporting the mission of the Watershed Alliance: improving and protecting the water resources of Adams County.
Please e-mail Mark Berg – maberg175@comcast.net – the number of adults and children in your party who will attend.
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County is a member-based, non-profit organization. WAAC conducts educational and public information programs to help residents better understand watershed issues; promotes sustainable watersheds by encouraging sound water and land use practices; and carries out water quality monitoring projects in Adams County. WAAC’s web address is www.AdamsWatertersheds.org.
For more information, contact Mark Berg at MABerg175@Comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.