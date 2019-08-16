Adams County
The HGAC Architectural Salvage Warehouse, 986 Hanover Road, Gettysburg, will be open Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Almost all doors are 25 percent off Saturday only. There are shutters, boards, blackboard slate, miscellaneous tools, vintage door locks, hinges, tubs, bricks, windows, beds, a wood or coal parlor stove, and many other items dating from the early 1800s. For more information, call Barry 717-677-6400.
Gettysburg
An informal bridge group meets at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who understands the basic game and wants to practice or improve their play. Call 717-968-4602 for more information.
——
A newly-formed Boy Scouts of America Venturing Crew is having a car wash and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at Greenmount Community Fire Department, 3095 Emmitsburg Road. For more information, call Herb Milligan, 717-778-1867
——
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Gettysburg Family Restaurant. All, including spouses and family, are welcome.
——
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at East Cavalry Field at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 to walk. We will have lunch at 11:15 at Ruby Tuesday’s. New walkers welcome. Call 717-339-9389 for more info.
——
Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, is sponsoring a bus trip to the Flight 93 Memorial on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The bus will depart from Trinity at 60 East High St. at 7:00 am and return at 4:00 pm. Cost is $25. per person, and participants are asked to bring a packed lunch. For further information or to purchase a ticket by the August 30th deadline, call the church office weekday mornings at 717-334-7266.
Fairfield
Become a “Blanketeer” with Project Linus. The Gettysburg-Adams County Chapter will gather from 7-9 p.m. today at Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., to share ideas, fabric, yarn and patterns during a Make-A-Blanket session.
