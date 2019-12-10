The Gettysburg Civil War Roundtable’s annual Distinguished Book Award for the best book published on the Gettysburg Campaign last year went to Robert J. Wynstra for his work “At the Forefront of Lee’s Invasion: Retribution, Plunder, and Clashing Cultures on Richard S. Ewell’s Road to Gettysburg,” according to a release from the organization.
Wynstra holds master’s segrees in history and journalism from the University of Illinois where he has served in a variety of positions as a director of communications for several university programs.
