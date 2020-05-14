Gettysburg National Military Park announced the release of a new virtual tour. This free virtual tour allows all visitors the opportunity to experience the battlefield, no matter where they are located.
This web-based tour provides an in-depth overview of the entire Battle of Gettysburg through 18 videos and follows the auto tour which encompasses much of the July 1-3, 1863 battlefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.