The annual Peach Festival at Hollabaugh’s is set for Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11 from 12 to 4:30 p.m.
The peach bins went green this year; people are encouraged to bring reusable bags to fill with their fruit selections.
For folks who can’t decided which variety of peaches to selection, the peach sample bar may hold the solution. Several varieties of peaches will be sliced for the sampling.
There will be wagon rides through the orchards, a bounce house for the kids, cut-your-own flower garden, a food stand benefiting the United Way of Adams County, signature peach sugar cake milkshakes, fresh peach sundaes, and even more peachy samples.
To help celebrate the peach harvest there will also be live music. On Saturday, Klinger McFry will play acoustic Americana bluegrass, and on Sunday, Across the Pond will provide acoustic Celtic/folk music.
Festival is free to attend. A $1 parking donation is requested to benefit United Way of Adams County. Some activities have additional costs. Visit www.hollabaughbros.com and click on “Events”/“Festivals” to view the activities, or call 717-677-8412 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.