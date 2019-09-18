Gettysburg Rising, a local group committed to civic engagement and promoting policies that best represent the needs of Adams County, is teaming up with Kennies’ Market to distribute reusable bags to customers during the week of the international climate strike, Sept. 20-27.
They will set up a table most afternoons and possibly also evenings in front of the store to hand out one free bag per family, while supplies last.
